Not Available

A shaman with a cell phone. An artist who paints like Van Gogh. A 3-year-old genius. And JFK's secret writer, who helped President Kennedy win a Pulitzer Prize for Profiles in Courage. This story connects the lives of four people in a quest for life's deeper meaning. With the help of a modern medicine man, the artist searches for the spirit of his departed father among the living, in the healing red rock country of Sedona, Arizona.