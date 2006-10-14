The Astronaut Farmer

Texan Charles Farmer left the Air Force as a young man to save the family ranch when his dad died. Like most American ranchers, he owes his bank. Unlike most, he's an astrophysicist with a rocket in his barn - one he's built and wants to take into space. It's his dream. The FBI puts him under surveillance when he tries to buy rocket fuel; the FAA stalls him when he files a flight plan
|Virginia Madsen
|Mrs Farmer
|Max Thieriot
|Shepard Farmer
|Jon Gries
|FBI Agent Killbourne
|Mark Polish
|FBI Agent Mathis
|Bruce Dern
|Hal
|Tim Blake Nelson
|Kevin Munchak
View Full Cast >