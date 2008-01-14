Emma has a strong aversion towards her family’s new house, especially the attic. After moving in, she becomes miserable and reclusive. The rest of her family also seems unhappy and unsettled. The situation escalates one day when Emma is in the attic alone. All of a sudden someone who looks exactly like Emma attacks her viciously.
|Elisabeth Moss
|Emma Callan
|Tom Malloy
|Frankie Callan
|John Savage
|Graham Callan
|Jason Lewis
|John Trevor
|Catherine Mary Stewart
|Kim Callan
|Alexandra Daddario
|Ava Strauss
