2008

The Attic

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 2008

Studio

Intrinsic Value Films

Emma has a strong aversion towards her family’s new house, especially the attic. After moving in, she becomes miserable and reclusive. The rest of her family also seems unhappy and unsettled. The situation escalates one day when Emma is in the attic alone. All of a sudden someone who looks exactly like Emma attacks her viciously.

Cast

Elisabeth MossEmma Callan
Tom MalloyFrankie Callan
John SavageGraham Callan
Jason LewisJohn Trevor
Catherine Mary StewartKim Callan
Alexandra DaddarioAva Strauss

