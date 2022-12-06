Not Available

"The Attitude Era Volume 2" continues to tell the tale of the controversial and revolutionary "Attitude Era" by uncovering even more buzz - generating moments and focusing on the depth of the roster and the forgotten gems of the era. Included along with the outstanding in - ring action are never - before - heard stories from some of the featured Superstars including: Ron Simmons, Mark Henry, Sunny, The Godfather, Jerry Lawler, X - Pac, Billy Gunn, Gerald Brisco, Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and more.