The Audrey Hepburn Story

The film spans from Hepburn's early childhood to the 1950s which details her life as a Dutch ballerina, coming to grips with her parents' divorce, and enduring life in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands during World War II. She then settles in the U.S. where she succeeds in making it big as a movie actress, in such movies as Breakfast at Tiffany's.
|Frances Fisher
|Ella van Heemstra
|Eric McCormack
|Mel Ferrer
|Emmy Rossum
|Young Audrey Hepburn (ages 12-16)
|Keir Dullea
|Joseph Hepburn
|Sarah Hyland
|Audrey Hepburn (at 8 years old)
|Jennifer Love Hewitt
|Audrey Hepburn
