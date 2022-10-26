Not Available

The Audrey Hepburn Story

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The film spans from Hepburn's early childhood to the 1950s which details her life as a Dutch ballerina, coming to grips with her parents' divorce, and enduring life in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands during World War II. She then settles in the U.S. where she succeeds in making it big as a movie actress, in such movies as Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Cast

Frances FisherElla van Heemstra
Eric McCormackMel Ferrer
Emmy RossumYoung Audrey Hepburn (ages 12-16)
Keir DulleaJoseph Hepburn
Sarah HylandAudrey Hepburn (at 8 years old)
Jennifer Love HewittAudrey Hepburn

