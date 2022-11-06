Not Available

The August without Emperor

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Taking the Chilean coup as an example, a group of young officers plan to overthrow the Japanese government on V-J Day. They aim to abolish the post-war constitution, restore the national army and revive the traditional spirit of Japan. As the conspiracy is exposed, the coup squadrons are wiped out one by one. The remaining squadron takes over a night train bound for Tokyo.

Cast

Sayuri YoshinagaKyoko, Fujisaki's wife
Kei Yamamoto
Tsutomu Yamazaki
Toshiyuki Nagashima
Morio Kazama
Shigeru Kôyama

View Full Cast >

Images