The August without Emperor

Taking the Chilean coup as an example, a group of young officers plan to overthrow the Japanese government on V-J Day. They aim to abolish the post-war constitution, restore the national army and revive the traditional spirit of Japan. As the conspiracy is exposed, the coup squadrons are wiped out one by one. The remaining squadron takes over a night train bound for Tokyo.
|Sayuri Yoshinaga
|Kyoko, Fujisaki's wife
|Kei Yamamoto
|Tsutomu Yamazaki
|Toshiyuki Nagashima
|Morio Kazama
|Shigeru Kôyama
