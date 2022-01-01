The Avett Brothers - Live, Volume 3

Not Available

This electric performance was recorded on August 8, 2009 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. A special thrill for the band after seeing artists like Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Queen and Bob Dylan grace this same stage. Live, Volume 3 will feature material culled from their decade-long career including their most recent, critically acclaimed album I and Love and You. Live, Volume 3 showcases the amazing live performances that have helped The Avett Brothers build a legion of loyal fans; growing exponentially with each release, performance and appearance. Live, Volume 3 DVD is comprised of highlights from the Bojangles Coliseum, shot in HD and mixed by Ryan Hewitt, the engineer/mixer of I and Love and You. Additionally, the DVD will include documentary-style episodes, interspersed with interviews from the band and fans in attendance.