1992

The Babe

  • Drama

Release Date

April 16th, 1992

Studio

Waterhorse Productions

"The Babe" chronicles Ruth's phenomenal story--from his hard knock beginnings at a Baltimore orphanage, to his meteoric rise to baseball superstardom and his poignant retirement from the game. His amazing career included seven American League pennants, four World Series championships, two tempestuous marriages and a wild lifestyle that earned him numerous suspensions.

Cast

Kelly McGillisClaire Ruth
Trini AlvaradoHelen Ruth
Randy SteinmeyerTy Cobb
James CromwellBrother Mathias
Michael McGradyLou Gehrig
Richard TysonGuy Bush

