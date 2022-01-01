"The Babe" chronicles Ruth's phenomenal story--from his hard knock beginnings at a Baltimore orphanage, to his meteoric rise to baseball superstardom and his poignant retirement from the game. His amazing career included seven American League pennants, four World Series championships, two tempestuous marriages and a wild lifestyle that earned him numerous suspensions.
|Kelly McGillis
|Claire Ruth
|Trini Alvarado
|Helen Ruth
|Randy Steinmeyer
|Ty Cobb
|James Cromwell
|Brother Mathias
|Michael McGrady
|Lou Gehrig
|Richard Tyson
|Guy Bush
