The Bad and the Beautiful

Told in flashback form, the film traces the rise and fall of a tough, ambitious Hollywood producer Jonathan Shields, as seen through the eyes of various acquaintances, including a writer James Lee Bartlow, a star Georgia Lorrison and a director Fred Amiel. He is a hard-driving, ambitious man who ruthlessly uses everyone - including the writer, star and director - on the way to becoming one of Hollywood's top movie makers.
|Kirk Douglas
|Jonathan Shields
|Walter Pidgeon
|Harry Pebbel
|Dick Powell
|James Lee Bartlow
|Barry Sullivan
|Fred Amiel
|Gloria Grahame
|Rosemary Bartlow
|Gilbert Roland
|Victor 'Gaucho' Ribera
