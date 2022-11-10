1952

The Bad and the Beautiful

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

December 24th, 1952

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Told in flashback form, the film traces the rise and fall of a tough, ambitious Hollywood producer Jonathan Shields, as seen through the eyes of various acquaintances, including a writer James Lee Bartlow, a star Georgia Lorrison and a director Fred Amiel. He is a hard-driving, ambitious man who ruthlessly uses everyone - including the writer, star and director - on the way to becoming one of Hollywood's top movie makers.

Cast

Kirk DouglasJonathan Shields
Walter PidgeonHarry Pebbel
Dick PowellJames Lee Bartlow
Barry SullivanFred Amiel
Gloria GrahameRosemary Bartlow
Gilbert RolandVictor 'Gaucho' Ribera

