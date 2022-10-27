Not Available

In the most notorious moment of his storied career, Pete Weber screamed, “Who do you think you are? I am.” “The Bad Boy of Bowling,” directed by Bryan Storkel, explores the meaning of that schizophrenic shout, uttered for a national television audience right after he won an unprecedented fifth U.S. Open title. He’s the one-time wunderkind son of Dick Weber, the matinee idol of bowling in its heyday. He’s the mullet-wearing PDW who gave much-needed energy to a dying sport with his “crotch shots.” He’s a wise guy who has wised up—at least a little. In this entertaining but piercing roll down memory lane, viewers will discover just who Pete Weber really is.