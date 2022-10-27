The Bad News Bears Go to Japan

In this third film version of the Bad News Bears series, Tony Curtis plays a small time promotor/hustler who takes the pint-sized baseball team to Japan for a match against the country's best little league baseball team which sparks off a series of adventures and mishaps the boys come into.
|Tony Curtis
|Marvin Lazar
|Jackie Earle Haley
|Kelly Leak
|Tomisaburō Wakayama
|Coach Shimizu
|George Wyner
|the Network Director
|Lonny Chapman
|Louis the Gambler
|Matthew Anton
|E.R.W. Tillyard III
