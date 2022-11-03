The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training

Sentimental sequel film finds the Bears, somehow, the little league champions of California. As a result, the team is invited to play a between-games exhibition at the Houston Astrodome with the local champs, the Toros. Kelly Leak, the Bears' star player, decides to rejoin the team and go with them to Houston to make amends with his estranged father, Mike
|Clifton James
|Sy Orlansky
|Jackie Earle Haley
|Kelly Leak
|Jimmy Baio
|Carmen Ronzonni
|Christopher Daniel Barnes
|Tanner Boyle
|Erin Blunt
|Ahmad Abdul Rahim
|Brett Marx
|Jimmie Feldman
View Full Cast >