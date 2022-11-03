1977

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 7th, 1977

Studio

Paramount

Sentimental sequel film finds the Bears, somehow, the little league champions of California. As a result, the team is invited to play a between-games exhibition at the Houston Astrodome with the local champs, the Toros. Kelly Leak, the Bears' star player, decides to rejoin the team and go with them to Houston to make amends with his estranged father, Mike

Cast

Clifton JamesSy Orlansky
Jackie Earle HaleyKelly Leak
Jimmy BaioCarmen Ronzonni
Christopher Daniel BarnesTanner Boyle
Erin BluntAhmad Abdul Rahim
Brett MarxJimmie Feldman

View Full Cast >

Images