The Bad Seed

Young Rhoda Penmark is sweet, smart … and inherently evil! After a school chum dies during a picnic, no one suspects Rhoda, except the janitor of her apartment building. But when Rhoda's mother finds out that her own mother was a cold-blooded killer, she begins to suspect Rhoda might be the victim of some faulty genetics.
|Patty McCormack
|Rhoda Penmark
|Eileen Heckart
|Hortense Daigle
|Henry Jones
|Leroy Jessup
|Nancy Kelly
|Christine Penmark
|Evelyn Varden
|Monica Breedlove
|William Hopper
|Col. Kenneth Penmark
