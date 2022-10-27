1956

The Bad Seed

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

September 11th, 1956

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Young Rhoda Penmark is sweet, smart … and inherently evil! After a school chum dies during a picnic, no one suspects Rhoda, except the janitor of her apartment building. But when Rhoda's mother finds out that her own mother was a cold-blooded killer, she begins to suspect Rhoda might be the victim of some faulty genetics.

Cast

Patty McCormackRhoda Penmark
Eileen HeckartHortense Daigle
Henry JonesLeroy Jessup
Nancy KellyChristine Penmark
Evelyn VardenMonica Breedlove
William HopperCol. Kenneth Penmark

