The Bad Sister

Marianne falls in love with con man Valentine who uses their relation to get her father's endorsement on a money-raising scheme. He runs off with the money and Marianne, later dumping her. Her sister Laura loves Dr. Lindley although she knows he loves Marianne. Marianne returns and marries a wealthy young man, and Lindley turns his love toward Laura.
|Sidney Fox
|Marianne Madison
|Bette Davis
|Laura Madison
|Humphrey Bogart
|Valentine Corliss
|Charles Winninger
|Mr. Madison
|Emma Dunn
|Mrs. Madison
|Zasu Pitts
|Minnie
View Full Cast >