1931

The Bad Sister

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 28th, 1931

Studio

Universal Pictures

Marianne falls in love with con man Valentine who uses their relation to get her father's endorsement on a money-raising scheme. He runs off with the money and Marianne, later dumping her. Her sister Laura loves Dr. Lindley although she knows he loves Marianne. Marianne returns and marries a wealthy young man, and Lindley turns his love toward Laura.

Cast

Sidney FoxMarianne Madison
Bette DavisLaura Madison
Humphrey BogartValentine Corliss
Charles WinningerMr. Madison
Emma DunnMrs. Madison
Zasu PittsMinnie

