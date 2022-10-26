The Bad Sleep Well

A young executive hunts down his father’s killer. Continuing his legendary collaboration with actor Toshiro Mifune, Kurosawa combines elements of Hamlet and American film noir to chilling effect in exposing the corrupt boardrooms of postwar corporate Japan.
|Toshirō Mifune
|Kôichi Nishi
|Masayuki Mori
|Public Corporation Vice President Iwabuchi
|Kyôko Kagawa
|Yoshiko Nishi
|Tatsuya Mihashi
|Tatsuo Iwabuchi
|Takashi Shimura
|Administrative Officer Moriyama
|Kô Nishimura
|Contract Officer Shirai
