1963

The Bad Sleep Well

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 1963

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

A young executive hunts down his father’s killer. Continuing his legendary collaboration with actor Toshiro Mifune, Kurosawa combines elements of Hamlet and American film noir to chilling effect in exposing the corrupt boardrooms of postwar corporate Japan.

Cast

Toshirō MifuneKôichi Nishi
Masayuki MoriPublic Corporation Vice President Iwabuchi
Kyôko KagawaYoshiko Nishi
Tatsuya MihashiTatsuo Iwabuchi
Takashi ShimuraAdministrative Officer Moriyama
Kô NishimuraContract Officer Shirai

View Full Cast >

Images