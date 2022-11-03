1958

The Badlanders

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 2nd, 1958

Studio

Arcola Pictures

Two men are released from the Arizona Territorial Prison at Yuma in 1898. One, the Dutchman, is out to get both gold and revenge from the people of a small mining town who had him imprisoned unjustly. The other, McBain, is just trying to go straight, but that is easier said than done once the Dutchman involves him in his gold theft scheme.

Cast

Ernest BorgnineJohn McBain
Katy JuradoAnita
Claire KellyAda Winton
Kent SmithCyril Lounsberry
Nehemiah PersoffVincente (The Powder Monkey)
Robert EmhardtSample

