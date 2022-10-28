Not Available

The Bakery Girl of Monceau

  • Romance

Studios Africa

Early new wave effort from Rohmer which was the first of his six moral tales. It concerns a young man who approaches a girl in the street, but after several days without seeing her again, he becomes involved with the girl in the local bakery. Eventually he has to choose between them when he arranges dates with them on the same day. Written by David Gibson

Michèle GirardonSylvie
Claudine SoubrierJacqueline
Michel MardoreClient
Fred JunkSchmidt
Bertrand TavernierYoung Man/Narrator (Voice)
Barbet SchroederYoung Man / Narrator

