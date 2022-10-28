The Bakery Girl of Monceau

Early new wave effort from Rohmer which was the first of his six moral tales. It concerns a young man who approaches a girl in the street, but after several days without seeing her again, he becomes involved with the girl in the local bakery. Eventually he has to choose between them when he arranges dates with them on the same day. Written by David Gibson
|Michèle Girardon
|Sylvie
|Claudine Soubrier
|Jacqueline
|Michel Mardore
|Client
|Fred Junk
|Schmidt
|Bertrand Tavernier
|Young Man/Narrator (Voice)
|Barbet Schroeder
|Young Man / Narrator
