The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez

The entire cause of the problem evolves from the use of a deputy to translate. His command of Spanish is inadequate and he mistranslates what a witness tells the sheriff as to whether the real perpetrator of the crime is riding a mare (yegua) or a male horse (caballo). This error results in destroying a family and the death of an innocent man.
|James Gammon
|Sheriff Frank Fly
|Tom Bower
|Boone Chate
|Bruce McGill
|Reporter Blakely
|Brion James
|Captain Rogers
|Alan Vint
|Mike Trimmell
|Timothy Scott
|Sheriff Morris
