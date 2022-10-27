Not Available

The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Moctesuma Esparza Productions

The entire cause of the problem evolves from the use of a deputy to translate. His command of Spanish is inadequate and he mistranslates what a witness tells the sheriff as to whether the real perpetrator of the crime is riding a mare (yegua) or a male horse (caballo). This error results in destroying a family and the death of an innocent man.

Cast

James GammonSheriff Frank Fly
Tom BowerBoone Chate
Bruce McGillReporter Blakely
Brion JamesCaptain Rogers
Alan VintMike Trimmell
Timothy ScottSheriff Morris

