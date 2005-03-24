The Ballad of Jack and Rose

Jack Slavin is an environmentalist with a heart condition who lives with his daughter, Rose, on an isolated island. While Jack fights against developers who wish to build in the area, he also craves more contact with other people. When he invites his girlfriend, Kathleen, and her sons, Rodney and Thaddius, to move in, Rose is upset. The complicated family dynamics makes things difficult for everyone in the house.
|Daniel Day-Lewis
|Jack Slavin
|Camilla Belle
|Rose Slavin
|Catherine Keener
|Kathleen
|Ryan McDonald
|Rodney
|Paul Dano
|Thaddius
|Jason Lee
|Gray
