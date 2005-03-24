2005

The Ballad of Jack and Rose

March 24th, 2005

Jack and Rose Productions

Jack Slavin is an environmentalist with a heart condition who lives with his daughter, Rose, on an isolated island. While Jack fights against developers who wish to build in the area, he also craves more contact with other people. When he invites his girlfriend, Kathleen, and her sons, Rodney and Thaddius, to move in, Rose is upset. The complicated family dynamics makes things difficult for everyone in the house.

Daniel Day-LewisJack Slavin
Camilla BelleRose Slavin
Catherine KeenerKathleen
Ryan McDonaldRodney
Paul DanoThaddius
Jason LeeGray

