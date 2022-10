Not Available

Veronica and Cecilie have met each other on the Internet, and have decided to commit suicide together. They travel to a cabin in a remote place out by the ocean in order to carry out their plan. Instead of leaving a suicide letter behind, the girls have brought along a camera in order to film the last days of their lives. However, they soon discover that their needs during these final days differ greatly. And to complicate it all, the boys in the next door cabin turn up.