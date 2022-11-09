Not Available

The Bank Job

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Omnilab Media

Martine offers Terry a lead on a foolproof bank hit on London's Baker Street. She targets a roomful of safe deposit boxes worth millions in cash and jewelry. But Terry and his crew don't realize the boxes also contain a treasure trove of dirty secrets - secrets that will thrust them into a deadly web of corruption and illicit scandal.

Cast

Saffron BurrowsMartine Love
Stephen Campbell MooreKevin Swain
Daniel MaysDave Shilling
James FaulknerGuy Singer
Alki DavidBambas
Michael JibsonEddie Burton

View Full Cast >

Images