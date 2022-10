Not Available

A telling of the life of Colton Harris-Moore, notorious young airplane thief. A young boys dream of flying and designing airplanes becomes a reality when he breaks out of a halfway house at the age of 15 and steals the first of five airplanes. Colton's captor, lawyer, mother, the FBI team that hunted him for several years tell the almost unbelievable story of The Barefoot Bandit.