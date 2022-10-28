1949

The Barkleys of Broadway

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 3rd, 1949

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Josh (Astaire) and Dinah (Rogers) Barkley are a successful musical-comedy team, known for their stormy (but passionate) relationship. Dinah feels overshadowed by Josh, and limited by the lighthearted musical roles he directs her in, and decides to stretch her skills by taking a role in a serious drama, directed by another man.

Cast

Ginger RogersDinah Barkley
Oscar LevantEzra Millar
Billie BurkeMme Livingston Belney
Jacques FrançoisJacques Barredout
Gale RobbinsShirlene May
George Zuccole juge

