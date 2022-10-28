The Barkleys of Broadway

Josh (Astaire) and Dinah (Rogers) Barkley are a successful musical-comedy team, known for their stormy (but passionate) relationship. Dinah feels overshadowed by Josh, and limited by the lighthearted musical roles he directs her in, and decides to stretch her skills by taking a role in a serious drama, directed by another man.
|Ginger Rogers
|Dinah Barkley
|Oscar Levant
|Ezra Millar
|Billie Burke
|Mme Livingston Belney
|Jacques François
|Jacques Barredout
|Gale Robbins
|Shirlene May
|George Zucco
|le juge
