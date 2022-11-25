Not Available

The Barlow Affair

    Xcitement Video

    Teri Weigel's first job out of college lands her smack in the middle of a VIP's world of wheeling and dealing. A capable woman, she rises to the task of setting up house and holding down the fort while the 'players' are away. Things get sticky however, when a series of strange events bring her under the romantic spell of Rick, her boss's lover. The deeper she falls for him the more bizarre her behavior becomes until finally, flinging caution to the wind, Teri comes face to face with a reality she cannot deny. Directed by F.J. Lincoln.

