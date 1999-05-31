Major Murphy, a US Army Investigator, has received a new assignment. Sgt. Gammon is suspected of dealing cocaine from his base, and Murphy must gather enough evidence to shut down Gammon and his entire operation. Along with his partner, Lt. Andrews, the Major goes undercover to infiltrate the gang and find out just how far up the chain of command these activities are going.
|Tim Abell
|Sgt. Michael S. Gammon
|Paula Trickey
|Lt. Kelly Andrews
|Darcas Macopson
|Cpl. Theodore Knox
|Christian Bocher
|Cpl. Richard P. Henderson
|Madison Mason
|Gen. Leo Oxenberg
|Frederick Coffin
|Brig. Gen. Albert Becker
