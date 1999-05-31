1999

The Base

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1999

Studio

Lions Gate Films

Major Murphy, a US Army Investigator, has received a new assignment. Sgt. Gammon is suspected of dealing cocaine from his base, and Murphy must gather enough evidence to shut down Gammon and his entire operation. Along with his partner, Lt. Andrews, the Major goes undercover to infiltrate the gang and find out just how far up the chain of command these activities are going.

Cast

Tim AbellSgt. Michael S. Gammon
Paula TrickeyLt. Kelly Andrews
Darcas MacopsonCpl. Theodore Knox
Christian BocherCpl. Richard P. Henderson
Madison MasonGen. Leo Oxenberg
Frederick CoffinBrig. Gen. Albert Becker

