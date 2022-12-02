The Battle for Moser River

Not Available

Moser River is a small Canadian community two hours from Halifax on Nova Scotia's eastern shore, where residents have been plagued by vandalism and other forms of intimidation for over two generations. In the absence of adequate policing, acts of violence have escalated to the point where some residents have taken the law into their own hands. This increase in lawlessness resulted in the murder of Donald Findlay in the Halifax County Correctional Centre 90 minutes into serving a 14-day weekend sentence for dangerous driving.