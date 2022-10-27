The Battle of El Alamein

This movie's opening prologue states: "June 1942. As Rommel swept toward the Nile, the fall of Egypt and the capture of the Suez Canal seemed inevitable. Italian and German advance units raced toward Alexandria. Mussolini had given explicit orders: The Italians must arrive first!"
|Enrico Maria Salerno
|Sergeant-Major Claudio Borri
|George Hilton
|Lt. Graham
|Robert Hossein
|Field Marshal Erwin Rommel
|Michael Rennie
|General Bernard Law Montgomery
|Giuseppe Castellano
|Salvatore Borghese
|Pvt. Kapow
View Full Cast >