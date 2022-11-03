The Beach Boys: Endless Harmony

These archetypal Southern Californians, who transmuted their experiences growing up in suburban Hawthorne into a potent teen iconography orbiting surfing, cars, and girls, tackle the underlying personal and cultural upheavals beneath their discography. Intelligently assembled with over 40 songs dispersed throughout, ENDLESS HARMONY works not just as a rockumentary but as an important historical document of American music.
|Carl Wilson
|Dennis Wilson
|Mike Love
|Al Jardine
|Brian Wilson
|Himself
View Full Cast >