Not Available

The Beach Boys: Endless Harmony

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

VH1 Television

These archetypal Southern Californians, who transmuted their experiences growing up in suburban Hawthorne into a potent teen iconography orbiting surfing, cars, and girls, tackle the underlying personal and cultural upheavals beneath their discography. Intelligently assembled with over 40 songs dispersed throughout, ENDLESS HARMONY works not just as a rockumentary but as an important historical document of American music.

Cast

Carl Wilson
Dennis Wilson
Mike Love
Al Jardine
Brian WilsonHimself

View Full Cast >

Images