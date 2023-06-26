Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy crazy in history. "The Beanie Bubble" is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.
|Zach Galifianakis
|Ty
|Elizabeth Banks
|Robbie
|Sarah Snook
|Sheila
|Geraldine Viswanathan
|Maya
|Tracey Bonner
|Rose
|Carl Clemons-Hopkins
|Jeremy
