The head of a failing French family thinks that fate has smiled down on him when the daughter of a wealthy man agrees to be married to his son. The daughter and her aunt then travel out to the French countryside to meet with the family, unaware that a mysterious 'beast' is stalking the vicinity.
|Lisbeth Hummel
|Lucy Broadhurst
|Elisabeth Kaza
|Virginia Broadhurst
|Pierre Benedetti
|Mathurin de l\'Esperance
|Guy Tréjan
|Pierre de l\'Esperance
|Roland Armontel
|Priest
|Marcel Dalio
|Duc Rammendelo De Balo (as Dalio)
View Full Cast >