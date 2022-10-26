1977

The Beast

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 1977

Studio

Argos Films

The head of a failing French family thinks that fate has smiled down on him when the daughter of a wealthy man agrees to be married to his son. The daughter and her aunt then travel out to the French countryside to meet with the family, unaware that a mysterious 'beast' is stalking the vicinity.

Cast

Lisbeth HummelLucy Broadhurst
Elisabeth KazaVirginia Broadhurst
Pierre BenedettiMathurin de l\'Esperance
Guy TréjanPierre de l\'Esperance
Roland ArmontelPriest
Marcel DalioDuc Rammendelo De Balo (as Dalio)

Images