The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is a 1953 science fiction film directed by Eugène Lourié and stars Paul Christian, Paula Raymond and Cecil Kellaway with visual effects by Ray Harryhausen. The film is about an atomic bomb test in the Arctic Circle that unfreezes a hibernating fictional dinosaur, a Rhedosaurus, that begins to wreak havoc in New York City.
|Paula Raymond
|Lee Hunter
|Cecil Kellaway
|Professor Thurgood Elson
|Kenneth Tobey
|Col. Jack Evans
|Donald Woods
|Capt. Phil Jackson
|Lee Van Cleef
|Corp. Stone
|Steve Brodie
|Sgt. Loomis
