1953

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms

  • Adventure
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 12th, 1953

Studio

Jack Dietz Productions

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is a 1953 science fiction film directed by Eugène Lourié and stars Paul Christian, Paula Raymond and Cecil Kellaway with visual effects by Ray Harryhausen. The film is about an atomic bomb test in the Arctic Circle that unfreezes a hibernating fictional dinosaur, a Rhedosaurus, that begins to wreak havoc in New York City.

Cast

Paula RaymondLee Hunter
Cecil KellawayProfessor Thurgood Elson
Kenneth TobeyCol. Jack Evans
Donald WoodsCapt. Phil Jackson
Lee Van CleefCorp. Stone
Steve BrodieSgt. Loomis

