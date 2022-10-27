The Beat That My Heart Skipped

Like his father, Tom is a real estate agent who makes his money from dirty, and sometimes brutal, deals. But a chance encounter prompts him to take up the piano and become a concert pianist. He auditions with the help of a beautiful, young virtuoso pianist who cannot speak French - music is their only exchange. But pressures from the ugly world of his day job soon become more than he can handle...
|Romain Duris
|Thomas Seyr
|Niels Arestrup
|Robert Seyr
|Jonathan Zaccaï
|Fabrice
|Gilles Cohen
|Sami
|Linh Đan Phạm
|Miao Lin
|Aure Atika
|Aline
