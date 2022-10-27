Not Available

The Beat That My Heart Skipped

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Région Ile-de-France

Like his father, Tom is a real estate agent who makes his money from dirty, and sometimes brutal, deals. But a chance encounter prompts him to take up the piano and become a concert pianist. He auditions with the help of a beautiful, young virtuoso pianist who cannot speak French - music is their only exchange. But pressures from the ugly world of his day job soon become more than he can handle...

Cast

Romain DurisThomas Seyr
Niels ArestrupRobert Seyr
Jonathan ZaccaïFabrice
Gilles CohenSami
Linh Đan PhạmMiao Lin
Aure AtikaAline

