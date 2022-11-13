The Beatles Story: The Lifetime Biography

Not Available

This one-hour documentary recounts the musical career of the "Fab Four" in its entirety: from their early days in Liverpool to the peak of their success as the world's most successful pop group. The film is largely archival and built around extensive footage that chronicles the phenomenon of Beatlemania as it rapidly spreads across the globe. Much of the material has not been seen before and includes a number of interviews with The Beatles at critical moments in their career, plus fascinating footage from their final American tour. To complete the film there is also recent footage and retrospective interviews with members of The Beatles entourage as well as those who have spent time analyzing and evaluating The Beatle's musical and social impact on our lives.