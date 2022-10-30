The Beatles: The Complete Story

Not Available

This remarkable five DVD box set and bonus CD take the viewer on a journey from the early days of the Cavern Club to the worldwide superstardom of John Paul George and Ringo. Its release is perfectly timed for the recent resurgence of interest in the early history of the band following the film Nowhere Boy which delves into John Lennon's teen years. The boxed set contains rare film newsreel and performance footage mostly unseen photographs and interviews and two compelling documentaries about John Lennon and George Harrison. Both films - John Lennon: The Messenger and George Harrison: The Quiet One - are a 'must see' for any Beatles fan. Tony Sheridan is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist most famous for his performances in Hamburg with backing band The Beat Brothers. No prizes for guessing who they eventually became! Paul McCartney considered Sheridan their 'teacher'. The CD contains rare recordings of The Beatles performing together with Tony Sheridan.