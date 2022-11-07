1986

The Beauty of Vice

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1986

Studio

Centar film

In the mountains of Montenegro people have lived by strict and Draconian laws for centuries, almost untouched by modern civilization. However, a young couple are going to seek their fortune on the more liberal coast and there they find jobs in the nudist colony. Hundreds of naked bodies and atmosphere of joie d'vivre make the husband and wife question their rigid way of life.

Cast

Mira FurlanJaglika
Milutin 'Mima' KaradžićLuka
Petar BožovićZorz
Alain NouryStrani nudista
Ines KotmanStrana nudistkinja
Mira BanjacMilada

View Full Cast >

Images