The Beauty of Vice

In the mountains of Montenegro people have lived by strict and Draconian laws for centuries, almost untouched by modern civilization. However, a young couple are going to seek their fortune on the more liberal coast and there they find jobs in the nudist colony. Hundreds of naked bodies and atmosphere of joie d'vivre make the husband and wife question their rigid way of life.
|Mira Furlan
|Jaglika
|Milutin 'Mima' Karadžić
|Luka
|Petar Božović
|Zorz
|Alain Noury
|Strani nudista
|Ines Kotman
|Strana nudistkinja
|Mira Banjac
|Milada
