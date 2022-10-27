1945

The Bells of St. Mary's

  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

December 26th, 1945

Studio

Republic Pictures

Father O'Malley the unconventional priest from 'Going My Way' continues his work for the Catholic Church. This time he is sent to St. Mary's, a run-down parochial school on the verge of condemnation. He and Sister Benedict work together in an attempt to save the school, though their differing methods often lead to good-natured disagreements.

Cast

Ingrid BergmanSister Mary Benedict
Henry TraversHorace P. Bogardus
William GarganJoe Gallagher
Ruth DonnellySister Michael
Joan CarrollPatricia 'Patsy' Gallagher
Martha SleeperMary Gallagher

