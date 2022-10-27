The Bells of St. Mary's

Father O'Malley the unconventional priest from 'Going My Way' continues his work for the Catholic Church. This time he is sent to St. Mary's, a run-down parochial school on the verge of condemnation. He and Sister Benedict work together in an attempt to save the school, though their differing methods often lead to good-natured disagreements.
|Ingrid Bergman
|Sister Mary Benedict
|Henry Travers
|Horace P. Bogardus
|William Gargan
|Joe Gallagher
|Ruth Donnelly
|Sister Michael
|Joan Carroll
|Patricia 'Patsy' Gallagher
|Martha Sleeper
|Mary Gallagher
