The Berlin Wall: Escape to Freedom

Berlin Wall: Escape To Freedom reveals the stories of courageous East Germans who dared to challenge the authorities and the Berlin Wall in their bid for freedom. From tunnelling under the Wall, to smuggling refugees in a car’s trunk, to flights over the Wall, uncover the details of sensational escape stories. It takes us into the heart of the Death Strip – a lethal zone next to the Wall filled with barbed wire, mines, attack dogs, tank traps, and armed guards - and shows us how authorities learned from each escape to make the Wall stronger and harder to beat. Finally, the Wall that was strengthened over 28 years was opened in one unbelievable night and yet the divisions of generations past still linger today in modern Berlin.