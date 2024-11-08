2024

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

  Comedy
  Drama
  Family

Director

Dallas Jenkins

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 2024

Studio

Kingdom Story Company

The Herdmans – Gladys, Claude, Imogene, Leroy, Ollie and Ralph – are undeniably the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, steal, cheat, bully and overall terrorize their small community. But this Christmas, they’re taking over their local church Pageant – and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked little town the true meaning of Christmas.

Cast

Judy GreerGrace Bradley
Pete HolmesBob Bradley
Lauren GrahamNarrator / Older Beth Bradley (voice)
Sebastian Billingsley-RodriguezCharlie Bradley
Danielle HoetmerMrs. Wendleken
Kirk B.R. WollerReverend Hopkins

