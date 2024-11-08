The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Herdmans – Gladys, Claude, Imogene, Leroy, Ollie and Ralph – are undeniably the worst kids in the history of the world. They lie, steal, cheat, bully and overall terrorize their small community. But this Christmas, they’re taking over their local church Pageant – and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked little town the true meaning of Christmas.
|Judy Greer
|Grace Bradley
|Pete Holmes
|Bob Bradley
|Lauren Graham
|Narrator / Older Beth Bradley (voice)
|Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez
|Charlie Bradley
|Danielle Hoetmer
|Mrs. Wendleken
|Kirk B.R. Woller
|Reverend Hopkins
