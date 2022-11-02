The Best in the World - Popular News

"Popular News" is the title of the first DVD's company comedy Best in the World by Warner launches. Moreover, this work also celebrates the first time a theater group is hired by a record company. "Popular News" presents a humorous and critical of this entity that is part of our daily lives and directs our opinions, news. The show adds to all 8 scenes, including "Assault (Errors Portuguese)", a burglar who does not tolerate grammatical errors, "September 10," which speculates on the day before the attacks to Bin Laden, and how could missing, the famous Joseph Klimber.
