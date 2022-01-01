1992

The Best Intentions

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1992

Studio

SVT

The story of Ingmar Bergman's parents. In 1909, poor theology student Henrik Bergman falls in love with Anna Åkerbloom, the daughter of a rich family in Uppsala. After their wedding Henrik becomes a priest in the north of Sweden. After a few years Anna can't stand living in the rural county with the uncouth people. She returns to Uppsala, Henrik stays in the north.

Cast

Pernilla AugustAnna Bergman
Max von SydowJohan Åkerblom
Ghita NørbyKarin Åkerblom
Lennart HjulströmNordenson
Mona MalmAlma Bergman
Lena EndreFrida Strandberg

