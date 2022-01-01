The Best Intentions

The story of Ingmar Bergman's parents. In 1909, poor theology student Henrik Bergman falls in love with Anna Åkerbloom, the daughter of a rich family in Uppsala. After their wedding Henrik becomes a priest in the north of Sweden. After a few years Anna can't stand living in the rural county with the uncouth people. She returns to Uppsala, Henrik stays in the north.
|Pernilla August
|Anna Bergman
|Max von Sydow
|Johan Åkerblom
|Ghita Nørby
|Karin Åkerblom
|Lennart Hjulström
|Nordenson
|Mona Malm
|Alma Bergman
|Lena Endre
|Frida Strandberg
