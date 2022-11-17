The Best of the Lady Kickboxer

Not Available

Bullet, a female triad member, is recently released from prison. Bullet hooks up with her old gang rather quickly, although she is being closely watched by her policeman father and his gritty female partner Big Aunt . Bullet steals some jewels belonging to triad gangster Chin Bo while helping her friend May, who has been forced into prostitution. Chin Bo, also known as Brother Mad, kidnaps May and another of Bullet's friends to secure the return of his fortune, but the exchange goes wrong and a furious gun battle erupts.