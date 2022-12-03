The Best of the Midwest: Volume 3

Not Available

Pentrex takes you through Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to discover mainline and regional railroading Midwestern style! I&M Rail Link and Wisconsin Central are our featured regional railroads. We visit the IMRL on their Fourth Sub between Mason City and Marquette, Iowa to spot a train powered by an ex-Southern Railway of British Columbia SD 38-2 and a New York, Susquehanna and Western SD-45. Wisconsin Central's tracks host trains from the Canadian National, Union Pacific, and CSX along with its own WC movements. The thrill of Midwestern railroading is here for your enjoyment, in The Best of the Midwest Volume III!