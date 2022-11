Not Available

Varan-TV was praised when the series first aired on Swedish television between 1996 and 1998. Now, the best sketches and never before aired material are collected on a DVD; for example Göte Svenssons 70th birthday party, Uncle Watermelon, Kalle Ninja, Kreml High, Lucia '97 and many more! 90 minutes of Varan classics with exclusive, never seen before sketches, unique live footage and very private video recordings.