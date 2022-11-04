The Big Broadcast of 1936

The wisp of a storyline involves two-bit radio station owner Spud Miller, who doubles as the station's sole announcer while his comic partner Smiley serves as the house crooner. On the verge of bankruptcy, Spud is receptive to the wacky notions of George and Gracie, who've just invented a television device which can pick up and transmit any signal, any time, anywhere.
|Jack Oakie
|Spud Miller
|George Burns
|George
|Gracie Allen
|Gracie
|Lyda Roberti
|Countess Ysobel de Naigila
|Wendy Barrie
|Sue
|Henry Wadsworth
|Smiley
