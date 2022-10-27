The Big Bus

The ultimate disaster film parody. A nuclear powered bus is making it's maiden non-stop trip from New York to Denver. The journey is plagued by disasters due to the machinations of a mysterious group allied with the oil lobby. Will the down on his luck driver, with a reputation for eating his passengers, be able to complete the journey?
|Stockard Channing
|Kitty Baxter
|John Beck
|Shoulders
|Rene Auberjonois
|Father Kudos
|Ned Beatty
|Shorty Scotty
|Bob Dishy
|Dr. Kurtz
|José Ferrer
|Ironman
