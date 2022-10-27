1976

The Big Bus

  • Action
  • Comedy

Release Date

June 22nd, 1976

Studio

Paramount

The ultimate disaster film parody. A nuclear powered bus is making it's maiden non-stop trip from New York to Denver. The journey is plagued by disasters due to the machinations of a mysterious group allied with the oil lobby. Will the down on his luck driver, with a reputation for eating his passengers, be able to complete the journey?

Cast

Stockard ChanningKitty Baxter
John BeckShoulders
Rene AuberjonoisFather Kudos
Ned BeattyShorty Scotty
Bob DishyDr. Kurtz
José FerrerIronman

