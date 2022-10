Not Available

With tough and savvy boss Victor Mature in charge, the Whirling Circus just keeps chugging along, but an unknown saboteur--who'll stop at nothing, including murder--is determined that the show must not go on. Director Joseph M. Newman's perils-under-the Big-Top drama, released in 1959, also stars Gilbert Roland, Rhonda Fleming, Red Buttons, Vincent Price, Peter Lorre, David Nelson, Kathryn Grant, Adele Mara, Howard McNear and Steve Allen.