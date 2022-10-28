1948

The Big Clock

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 1948

Studio

Paramount

Stroud, a crime magazine's crusading editor has to post-pone a vacation with his wife, again, when a glamorous blonde is murdered and he is assigned by his publishing boss Janoth to find the killer. As the investigation proceeds to its conclusion, Stroud must try to disrupt his ordinarily brilliant investigative team as they increasingly build evidence (albeit wrong) that he is the killer.

Cast

Ray MillandGeorge Stroud
Charles LaughtonEarl Janoth
Maureen O'SullivanGeorgette Stroud
George MacreadySteve Hagen
Rita JohnsonPauline York
Elsa LanchesterLouise Patterson

