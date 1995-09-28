The Big Green

In a depressed Texas town, British foreign exchange teacher Anna attempts to inject some life into her hopeless kids by introducing them to soccer. They're terrible at first, but Anna and her football-hero assistant whip them into shape. As they work overtime, the pair help kids build their self-esteem and also get involved in solving family squabbles.
|Steve Guttenberg
|Sheriff Tom Palmer
|Olivia d'Abo
|Miss Anna Mongomery
|Jay O. Sanders
|Coach Jay Huffer
|John Terry
|Edwin V. Douglas
|Bug Hall
|Newt Shaw
|Jessica Robertson
|Kate Douglas
View Full Cast >