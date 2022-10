Not Available

A collage consisting of fragments of a 1981 movie shot on three-quarter-inch videotape, mixed with the following (all shot in 2015): documentary interviews about the history of the old movie; a fictional story about a young director who begins a film, abandons it, then returns to it decades later; and a set of wild improvisations in which various interpretations of how the old, unfinished film was meant to be completed are portrayed.