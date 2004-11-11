2004

The Big Red One

  • Drama
  • War





November 11th, 2004

Lorimar Productions

A veteran sergeant of the World War I leads a squad in World War II, always in the company of the survivor Pvt. Griff, the writer Pvt. Zab, the Sicilian Pvt. Vinci and Pvt. Johnson in Vichy French Africa, Sicily, D-Day at Omaha Beach, Belgium and France, ending in a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia where they face the true horror of war.

Lee MarvinThe Sergeant
Mark HamillPvt. Griff, 1st Squad
Robert CarradinePvt. Zab, 1st Squad
Bobby Di CiccoPvt. Vinci, 1st Squad
Kelly WardPvt. Johnson, 1st Squad
Stéphane AudranUnderground Walloon fighter at asylum

