The Big Red One

A veteran sergeant of the World War I leads a squad in World War II, always in the company of the survivor Pvt. Griff, the writer Pvt. Zab, the Sicilian Pvt. Vinci and Pvt. Johnson in Vichy French Africa, Sicily, D-Day at Omaha Beach, Belgium and France, ending in a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia where they face the true horror of war.
|Lee Marvin
|The Sergeant
|Mark Hamill
|Pvt. Griff, 1st Squad
|Robert Carradine
|Pvt. Zab, 1st Squad
|Bobby Di Cicco
|Pvt. Vinci, 1st Squad
|Kelly Ward
|Pvt. Johnson, 1st Squad
|Stéphane Audran
|Underground Walloon fighter at asylum
View Full Cast >